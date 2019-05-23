May 23, 2019

IT ALL ENDED WITH A MEDIUM SIZE BANG: HBO’s Game of Thrones finale drew more viewers than The Bing Bang Theory’s finale, veteran sitcom writer Ken Levine notes on his blog. “Network television ratings continue to plummet. A glaring example was the audience for the final BIG BANG THEORY. They drew 18 million viewers and for that CBS was turning cartwheels. I’m sorry. That’s a low number…Bottom line, when long-running beloved shows don’t draw mega numbers that’s a sure sign that broadcast networks are on their way out. Their argument has always been they’re the easiest platform to access and all they need to get big numbers is a show people really want to watch. You’d think they’d want to see THE BIG BANG THEORY…The GAME OF THRONES finale, which is on HBO that only a percentage of the audience can get drew 19.3 million last night. Just sayin’.”