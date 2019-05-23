May 23, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: Kamala Harris tells Stephen Colbert impeachment is a mixed bag, hammers Trump on infrastructure extortion.

President Trump said Wednesday he won’t work with Democrats on infrastructure or anything else until they end their investigations of him. “You’re on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Stephen Colbert reminded Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Wednesday’s Late Show. “Are you guys going to end the investigation?” “No,” she said. “Let’s just talk for a moment about this.”

So Trump’s “going to hold America’s infrastructure hostage over the issue of the investigation,” Harris said, connecting some dots. Almost half of American families are about $400 of unexpected expenses away from “complete upheaval,” she said. The average set of tires for a car costs $400, she added, and “why do people need new tires? Because the roads are falling apart.”