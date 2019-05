PROCUREMENT: Putin orders 76 new Su-57 stealth fighters in a desperate attempt to rival the US.

Desperate is right. The Su-57 isn’t very stealthy, the engines are years out of date by Western standards, the order won’t be completed until 2028 (if ever), and Russian maintenance standards probably aren’t high enough to keep that many fifth-generation fighters flying. And even neighboring Poland is seeking to buy nearly three dozen superior F-35s starting in 2026.