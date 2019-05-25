«

May 25, 2019

SO I MENTIONED OCCUPATIONAL LICENSING THE OTHER DAY, BUT LET ME GO A STEP FARTHER: I don’t think even driver’s licenses should be issued by the state. Instead, you should just have to show proof of insurance. The insurance companies have a better incentive to monitor your driving than the state does, since they have skin in the game. And they won’t be tempted — as legislatures constantly are — to revoke your driving privileges because of unrelated items like unpaid student loans or child support.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
