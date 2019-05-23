May 23, 2019

THEY NEVER THOUGHT THEY’D BE CALLED TO ACCOUNT, SO THEY DIDN’T COVER THEIR TRACKS VERY WELL: Victor Davis Hanson: Federal Rats Are Fleeing the Sinking Collusion Ship. “So, how can we tell that the former accusers are now terrified of becoming the accused? Because suddenly the usual band of former Obama officials and Trump accusers have largely given up on their allegations that Trump was or is a Russian asset. Instead, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein are now beginning to accuse each other of wrongdoing.”