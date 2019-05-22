May 22, 2019

THE RETURN OF ASSASSINATION FASCINATION: Cannes Poster Features First Lady Carrying Donald Trump’s Severed Head.

Remember that poor bastard who made The Innocence of Muslims? You remember, he was Obama’s patsy for the September 11, 2012, Benghazi attack where four Americans were left to die, including our ambassador. Remember how Obama needed to blame anyone but himself and Hillary for the attack, so this poor guy was arrested in the middle of the night and sentenced to a year in prison.

Here’s how THR defended his artistic freedom… Oh, wait, THR never did.

When the left does it, it’s art; when the right does it, it’s hate, bigotry, and violence.

But to defend its championing of When Women Rule the World, THR spends a couple opening paragraphs praising comedienne Kathy Griffin for publishing that photo two years ago where she also carried Trump’s bloody and severed head.

“What she did,” THR informs us, “was kickstart a politically charged dialogue that spread beyond the world of comedy that begged the question: How far is too far?”

Oh, my, yes — a vital “how far is too far” debate from the same Hollywood Reporter that has said nothing in defense of those being buried alive during this fascist woke-wave hitting Hollywood and the tech world.