May 22, 2019

● Shot:

—EVMS probe could not determine whether Northam was in racist photo, but school knew about it for years, the Virginian-Pilot, today.

● Chaser:

“I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust,” he said.

* * * * * * * *

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their governor.”