May 22, 2019

MARK ELLIS: Will the Deep State Conspirators Ever Be Held Accountable? “Even given all we now know, and are learning from Hannity’s ‘boomerang’ extravaganza each day, it would be irresponsible to categorically state that yes, this person, those people, will ever be charged or brought to trial, let alone hear the clank of a cell door closing behind them. Due to the labyrinthine depths, interconnectivity, and power inherent in a Deep State that has shocked a nation aghast at the reach of rogue bureaucracies, no one can say for certain whether any of those who concocted this conspiracy will ever be brought to justice.”