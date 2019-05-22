May 22, 2019

CHANGE: Suburbs return to Trump, GOP fights to keep them.

When the 2018 elections practically wiped out GOP members from suburban districts, the party went into a panic. But since, the suburban vote, especially among women, has come back to the Republicans as the economy has surged.

“President Trump remains popular among suburban and rural voters, especially suburban women. Trump polls very close with suburban women among” 2020 Democratic challengers, said pollster Jonathan Zogby of Zogby Analytics.

“The suburban data is interesting and is a good reminder that midterm elections tell us almost nothing about what’s going to happen in the presidential election,” added pollster Chris Wilson of WPA Intelligence.