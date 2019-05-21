May 21, 2019

TEXAS LAWMAKERS PASS ‘SAVE CHICK-FIL-A’ BILL IN THE HOUSE:

Texas’s Republican-controlled House voted Monday to pass a “Save Chick-fil-A” bill.

The “Save Chick-fil-A” bill does not allow the government to take “any adverse action” against any contractor, individual or business because of their religious beliefs.

“It strengthens and reaffirms Texas’s First Amendment rights,” Republican state Rep. Matt Krause said to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “We had seen instances around the country where individuals were starting to be penalized … for what they believed or who they associated with.”

“I thought that this started a very dangerous precedent and wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t go down that road,” added Krause, who sponsored the measure.