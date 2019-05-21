May 21, 2019

WHEN YOU’RE A SOCIALIST, THEY LET YOU DO IT:

Imagine an older, powerful male politician belittling and questioning the intelligence and credibility of a female reporter for the New York Times. If the politician in question were a Republican, the media outrage machine would have kicked in immediately, with angry pieces about the perils of toxic masculinity and journalists under siege in abundance.

But when it’s an old communist senator mansplaining his longstanding anti-American sentiments, it’s just business as usual.