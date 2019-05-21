May 21, 2019

WILLIAMS COLLEGE STUDENTS PUT DAVID IRVING TO SHAME: Holocaust Revisionism at Williams College. Williams students are quoted as claiming that the Palestinians are facing worse oppression than Jews during the Holocaust, because “unlike the seemingly unending Israeli occupation of the West Bank, ‘the purpose of these [World War II] ghettos were basically to control, segregate, and separate the Jewish people for short periods of time.'” Apparently, having even a modicum of knowledge of twentieth century history, or the ability to put current events in a reasonable context, are not prerequisites for admission this “elite” college.