May 21, 2019

IT’S COME TO THIS: Former associate White House counsel Ian Bassin suggests that people harass a law firm’s clients because a partner at the law firm is zealously protecting client confidentiality. It’s amazing the extent to which Democrats are willing to tear down the system to get at Trump and his associates. Just for fun, someone with the power to do so should subpoena Bassin regarding his work at the White House counsel’s office, and see whether he immediately complies and cooperates.