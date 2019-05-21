May 21, 2019

ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: Researchers find coordinated anti-Trump campaign on Instagram.

A recently published study by Italian analytics firm Ghost Data identified a network of 350 anti-Trump accounts coordinating efforts to promote messages deriding the president, sometimes with graphic or violent language. The researchers found 19 suspicious Instagram accounts that took the lead in promoting anti-Trump content.

In total, the posts from the accounts generated have more than 35.2 million interactions, with 3.9 million of those interactions occurring in the last two months. The study concluded that the anti-Trump Instagram campaign has ramped up over the past several months, with the network’s activities swelling “dramatically” since April.

“Most content shared by these users is identical, while other images are slightly altered in size, colors, filter, partial or missing text,” the researchers wrote.