May 20, 2019

ANALOG DRIVING EXPERIENCES ARE NOW A LUXURY FOR WHICH YOU PAY EXTRA. “We have arrived at the tipping point. That moment in time when all things digital has become all things ordinary. Today you’re vastly more likely to tap an app than to nudge a gearshift into the next gear. Ones and zeros mediate most of what we hear, see, and touch. Digital is boring. And now analog is exotic, romantic, and glamorous. Physical, often mechanical, engagement has become a luxury for the rich. . . . As analog experiences become rarer, they develop a mystique: the allure that comes with the difficulty of acquisition. They become glamorous.”