May 19, 2019

NEW YORK TIMES ON NEW ABORTION LAWS: RALPH NORTHAM WHO?

Mr. Trump is using the issue to rouse his base, including the crucial voting bloc of Christian conservatives for whom abortion is an overarching issue. His false statements that Democrats would “execute” newborn babies — which he has repeated on his Twitter feed, during his State of the Union address and at campaign rallies, sometimes as he mimics swaddling a baby — are being picked up and repeated by conservatives all over the country.”

Catch that description? That the President is making “false statements that Democrats would ‘execute’ newborn babies.”

And right there this story becomes a jewel of an example of left-wing journalism by omission, in this case from the New York Times.

Missing entirely from the article was the name of Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. It was Northam, appearing on a radio show, who stirred the hornets nest by saying this about aborting babies when the mother is in labor. The direct quote was this, as reported here at National Review Online: