May 18, 2019

THE GOOGLE CITY THAT HAS ANGERED TORONTO:

It was meant to be a vision of how we will all live in future — a smart city built from the internet up — offering citizens the chance to experience the very latest technology.

That would include autonomous cars, innovative ways to collect rubbish and shared spaces for communities to come together in new ways.

Sidewalk Labs, a sister company to Google, had acquired disused land in Toronto, Canada for this bold urban experiment, which it hoped would become a model for other cities around the world.

The fact that it would be collecting a lot of data from sensors placed all around the harbourside development unsettled some.

Now many are asking whether a private firm should take charge of urban improvement at all.

“We have not been talking about the fact that it is normalising massive data collection or even asking whether anyone wants this thing at all. No-one here has asked for a sensor-laden neighbourhood,” she said.

“Our waterfront must be developed for the benefit of the citizens of Toronto, not the shareholders of a Google-affiliate.”