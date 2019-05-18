May 18, 2019

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR CALIFORNIA BULLET TRAIN BOONDOGGLE FORMALLY CANCELED: “The Federal Railroad Administration yesterday formally terminated a $929 million grant to help pay for the construction of a high-speed rail line that was originally supposed to link Los Angeles and San Francisco… The feds are also still seriously considering trying to force California to pay back $2.5 billion of federal funds that have already been spent. So the skyrocketing costs of this trainwreck may eventually include repaying $2.5 billion to Washington.”

