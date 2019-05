STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INVESTING $90M TO SHIFT MORE CRAFTSMAN PRODUCTION BACK TO U.S.: “Stanley Black & Decker announced on Wednesday that it was investing $90 million in a plant in Texas – a move aimed at continuing its effort to shift production of a range of Craftsman products back to the U.S. The new 425,000-square-foot facility will be located in Fort Worth, where tools ranging from sockets, ratchets, wrenches to general sets will be produced.”