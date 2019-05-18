May 18, 2019

‘I HATE ALL OF YOU’: JUNO WRITER REGRETS THAT HER MOVIE WAS PRO-LIFE.

Chiu writes that “having her breakout movie be associated with antiabortion messaging is a regret that has troubled [Diablo Cody] for years.”

And who could blame her? You try sleeping at night with all those live babies haunting your conscience.

“In a way I feel like I had a responsibility to maybe be more explicitly pro-choice, and I wasn’t,” Cody said during a Planned Parenthood benefit event in 2017 marking the film’s 10th anniversary, Vanity Fair reported. “I think I took the right to choose for granted at the time.”

“I didn’t think it was ever going to get made,” she said. “I wasn’t thinking as an activist. I wasn’t thinking politically at all.”

And if we take no other lesson from this sad story, let it be that — a good progressive is always an activist. She thinks politically 100% of the time and is always on guard against incursions of normal human feeling and thought.

According to Chiu, Cody quickly saw the error of her ways when she got “A letter from her Catholic high school thanking her for “writing a pro-life movie,” she said, describing it as the “most horrifying thing.” The piece added:

“I was like, I … hate all of you, and I’m as pro-choice as a person can possibly be,” she said.

“I … hate all of you.” Clearly, Cody’s once again a progressive in good standing.