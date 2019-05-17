May 17, 2019

THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP: With 9th baby, lawmaker, wife ‘taking AOC’s carbon footprint for ourselves’:

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy and his wife, Fox contributor Rachel-Campos Duffy, are decidedly not taking liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s advice to zip it up and forgo having children because it might promote global warming.

Instead, they have announced that they are having their ninth child.

“We’ll take AOC’s carbon footprint for ourselves,” said Rachel on Duffy’s regular podcast.

In fact, the coming child might even be named after an environmental quirk. “Should we call it ‘Polar Vortex baby?’ It was a long, cold winter in Wisconsin and I have a cute husband,” she said. “What can I do?”