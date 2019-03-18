March 18, 2019

ANN ALTHOUSE ON THAT COLUMN ABOUT AMERICANS AND RACE THAT I LINKED EARLIER:

That’s how the column ends, with hope in American political elites. Aren’t they the ones stoking this ideological division? At least the masses of people aren’t organized by whatever race they happened to acquire by nature. I get that. But I think the elites are choosing to manipulate people with racial ideas, which are interesting and exciting and sure get us going. Why would they stop what’s been working for them? Why would they heal? Obama didn’t take his fantastic opportunity to heal. Now, there was some high level hope in the elite…

And this “Whiteshift” author dangles “the hope that American political elites can one day heal the country’s divisions”? The elites are thriving in the wounds.