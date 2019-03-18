March 18, 2019

REMEMBER, ONLY TRAINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS CAN BE TRUSTED TO HANDLE GUNS SAFELY: “It’s sad for me to say this, but if you are ever asked to volunteer for any police training drill, you should adamantly refuse. Most of the cops who run these ‘scenarios’ don’t know enough to ensure your safety. Cops and citizens get shot in police training drills with alarming frequency. The only way to ensure you won’t be the next victim is to be as far as possible away from any police training exercises.”

What went wrong this time? “The officer mistook wadcutter .38 bullets for blanks.”