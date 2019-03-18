March 18, 2019
TIME FOR JEXODUS: Jewish voters are furious at Dems’ defense of Ilhan Omar. “The party I thought cared about me seems to disregard me when it comes to my Jewish identity.”
Yeah, they never actually cared.
