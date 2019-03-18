PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 18, 2019

TIME FOR JEXODUS: Jewish voters are furious at Dems’ defense of Ilhan Omar. “The party I thought cared about me seems to disregard me when it comes to my Jewish identity.”

Yeah, they never actually cared.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:23 am