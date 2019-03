NO MORE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT GORILLAS IN THE CLASSROOM?: “U. Minnesota proposes banning emotional support animals from classrooms, offices.”

I had a student a few years ago who gleefully told me about his efforts to annoy his landlord by demanding the right to two large canine emotional support animals. That’s the problem with our legal system. We create entitlements on the assumption that they won’t be used as a weapon. But that assumption turns out to be unwarranted.