SO THE INSTA-WIFE AND I HAVE BEEN WATCHING “GOD FRIENDED ME” ON CBS, AND LIKING IT. A “God” account on Facebook sends the protagonists friend suggestions, which guide them toward people who need help. Is it God? Is it AI? Is it someone else? We don’t know yet. But the show is engaging, the cast is likable and, though interracial, not the least bit woke, and the writing is good. I’m surprised it’s getting so little buzz.