March 18, 2019

CLOSED COURSE, BAKED DRIVER: Colorado marijuana and driving study: Volunteers get paid to get high.

“The goal is to better understand impaired driving so that we can prevent impaired driving,” said Ashley Brooks-Russell, an assistant professor at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

She is co-directing a study to find out how marijuana affects people who use it every day, people who use it once or twice a week and people who don’t use it at all.

“We know that certain drugs really deteriorate people’s performance behind the wheel. Alcohol is the classic example for that,” said Micahel Kosnett, an Associate Clinical Professor and Medical Toxicologist who is co-directing the study. “Our understanding of how cannabis affects driving is less well developed.”