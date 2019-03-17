PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 17, 2019

NEWSWORTHY: The ghastly massacre in Christchurch this week is certainly newsworthy and richly deserving of the universal condemnation it is getting. But let’s also spare a thought for the massacre of over a hundred Christians at the hands of Muslim militants in Nigeria these past few weeks. So far it has been ignored in the MSM.

P.S.: It’s more evidence for my study (with Hal Pashler) showing that one’s political views tend to bias one’s judgment about what is newsworthy. Yes, I know that should be obvious, but you might be surprised at the extent to which journalists argue that their own views do not bias their reporting.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 5:09 pm