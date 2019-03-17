March 17, 2019

ACTUAL INNOCENCE: Man exonerated after 43 years for Reston rape he didn’t commit. “Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court granted a writ of actual innocence in the case of Winston Scott, fully exonerating him for a crime he served time for from 1976 to 1981. In 1975, then-19-year-old Scott was arrested and charged with the rape of a 24-year-old woman. He was convicted largely off of a composite sketch and a blood-type test. According to court documents, the blood type test was not a match on the first try, but unexplainably matched on the second. Court documents also show the victim didn’t work with detectives on the composite sketch until a month or so following the incident.”