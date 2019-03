REUTERS WILL REPORT NO STORY BEFORE ITS TIME: Reuters Admits They Sat On Bombshell Beto O’Rourke Story For 2 Years:

Reuters reported late on Friday night that their reporter who broke the story about Democrat Beto O’Rourke belonging to a hacker group had the story for two years and agreed to sit on it until after O’Rourke’s Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Just think of the media as Democratic operatives, and it all makes sense.