THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST: Steele admits he used posts from ‘random individuals’ on CNN website for Trump dossier. “The FBI was able to obtain several FISA warrants based on the dossier. Was the FISA judge told that some of the information was from an internet crank?”

The people involved in this should go to jail, just for sheer stupidity. And the FISA court is looking more and more pathetic.