March 17, 2019
BALTIMORE MAYOR LANDED SWEET DEAL SELLING HER SELF-PUBLISHED BOOKS:
Going [the self-publishing] route doesn’t always work out for people because it’s hard to run up sales without the PR muscle of an established publishing house. Recent revelations indicate that Pugh found a way around that obstacle, however. She managed to arrange for the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) to purchase tens of thousands of copies of her books over a period of eight years, netting her at least half a million dollars. Also of note is the fact that she’s been a board member of UMMS for most of that time. And you’ll never guess which facts failed to be reported in her financial disclosure forms and ethics disclosure documents.
The late Jim Wright could not be reached for comment.
Baltimore’s last Republican mayor left office at the start of 1967.