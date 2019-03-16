March 16, 2019
HMM: New evidence links fatal Ethiopian Airlines, Lion Air flights. “All we can say definitely is that the trim was in a position similar to the position found on the Lion Air airplane and it would cause the nose to go down,.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
HMM: New evidence links fatal Ethiopian Airlines, Lion Air flights. “All we can say definitely is that the trim was in a position similar to the position found on the Lion Air airplane and it would cause the nose to go down,.”