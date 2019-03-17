March 17, 2019

SO THEY FINALLY INDICTED THESE TURDS: Atlanta family plotted terror attacks on US service members from isolated desert compound, feds say. “A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted five relatives from Atlanta, charging them with plotting terrorism after kidnapping a toddler and retreating to an isolated desert compound in New Mexico. The defendants, whose site was raided last summer, have long been accused by authorities of planning terrorism, but the indictment is the first time they’ve been formally charged with such allegations. The Clayton County boy, was found dead at the compound on what would have been his 4th birthday. . . . Previously, attorneys for the suspects have claimed they were misunderstood because they are black Muslims.”