March 16, 2019

TUCKER CARLSON AND THE APOLOGY FACTORY:

This ideological strategy that Media Matters chose has backfired in the case of Carlson because the Fox News host did not respond as they hoped he would. Carlson, quite rightly, refused to yield to their demands and has not issued an apology.

Even if Carlson should apologize for something he said, all intelligent people know that such an apology would be meaningless both because it was coerced and because the beast of leftism is never satisfied. The real action and intent is to remove Carlson from the public square. This orchestrated and tactical hit on Carlson was really an attack on a much larger idea, namely the idea of America. The intention and directive is simple: annihilate the voices of dissent who speak the truth and who are effective in getting that message out against the fake news media, which is the true enemy of the people.

The real bearers of guilt are the vile voices of Media Matters. They are the whiny urchins that scream demands just like Veruca Salt, and just like her, they are the bad eggs who should be sent down the chute. If anyone needs to issue an apology, it is them. If anyone has a right to demand one, it is Carlson. But that’s not how things work in the Apology Factory.

Does Carlson’s refusal to apologize represent a turning point in the war against the fake news and P.C. police? Has the American public had enough of this faux indignation? Can we finally consign Saul Alinsky’s putrid drivel to the dustbin of history where it belongs? We can only hope so.