March 16, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Ocasio-Cortez’s ignorance proves admissions fraud is the symptom, not cause, of America’s education crisis. “In 2017, Yale changed its course requirements such that an English major may now graduate without ever having read Shakespeare. A 2007 survey from the Intercollegiate Studies Institute showed that college students graduate with less knowledge of history, politics, and economics than they had before they entered. The admissions scam succeeded for so long because everyone knew once the sub-par students made it into these schools they were unlikely to encounter any real scholarly rigor.”

Notice that no one is bribing their unqualified kids’ way into CalTech.