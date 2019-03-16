PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

March 16, 2019

MY DAYS OF NOT CARING WHEN “YOUNG FOLKS” ARE “OFFENDED” ARE COMING TO A MIDDLE:

On the other hand, given that Angelou’s whole career is based on lefty tropes, it’s sort of fun to see the Red Guards go after her now.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:36 am