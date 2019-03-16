March 16, 2019

ROGER KIMBALL: The PC censors target a lesbian author.

The case of the American novelist E.J. Levy, celebrated author of “Love, In Theory” and “Tasting Life Twice,” an anthology of lesbian fiction, makes me wonder.

Levy has also written a forthcoming historical novel titled “The Cape Doctor.” At least, I hope it’s forthcoming. The book is about a real-life character, James Barry, née Margaret Ann Bulkley, a 19th-century, Irish-born army surgeon who practiced in Cape Town and lived as a man.

It’s that last fact, of course, that gives Barry’s story its dash of hot sauce. As one news report tells it — and note, please, the use of the participle “assigned” — “Barry was assigned female at birth but lived his entire adult life as a man. In the past, he was seen as a woman who donned men’s clothing so he could become a doctor, but LGBTQ historians now regard him to be a transgender man.”

And since “LGBTQ historians” so regard him, you had better, too. Or else.