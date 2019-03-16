March 16, 2019

NOBODY HATES ACTUAL HUMAN RIGHTS MORE THAN MEMBERS OF STATE-CONTROLLED “HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONS:” State Human Rights Commission attacks private citizen for “Black Rifles Matter” bumper sticker. “In a now deleted Facebook post, the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights called out a private citizen on their official Facebook page for a bumper sticker on the back of his truck. Not long after, they deleted the post and made another post explaining why they did. The comments are something else.”

Y’all are trash, and your commission shouldn’t even exist. The best way to protect human rights is to slash the number of officious government employees.