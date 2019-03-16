March 16, 2019
RIGHT TO RIOT? Black Lives Matter L.A. Co-Founder Refers to Cops as ‘Slave Catchers,’ Refuses to Engage Them. “We have a right to riot because you’re not hearing us when we speak in the way that you dictated that we need to speak.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
RIGHT TO RIOT? Black Lives Matter L.A. Co-Founder Refers to Cops as ‘Slave Catchers,’ Refuses to Engage Them. “We have a right to riot because you’re not hearing us when we speak in the way that you dictated that we need to speak.”