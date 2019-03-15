March 15, 2019

I BLAME SOCIAL MEDIA: The mental health crisis among America’s youth is real – and staggering.

Related: Do Social Media Hurt Mental Health of US Young?

Young Americans may be more vulnerable to depression, distress and suicidal thoughts or attempts than their parents’ generation, and social media might be fueling that troubling trend.

So claims a review of a decade’s worth of data on roughly 200,000 teens between the ages of 12 and 17, and 400,000 young adults over 18.

Investigators found that beginning in the mid-2000s, those under the age of 26 started reporting a huge rise in symptoms related to all three mental health problems. The spikes ranged from about 55 to 70 percent. No such jump was seen among adults over the age of 26.