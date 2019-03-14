March 14, 2019

THE REVOLUTION — AND JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S TRIAL — WILL BE TELEVISED:

Smollett showed up anyway, trailed by a group of supporters, posing for pictures and offering quotes as he made his way in and out of the brief hearing. In other words, with the state looking very confident about the evidence they have and anticipating a conviction, Smollett is trying to turn this into a dog and pony show to win the battle in the court of public opinion. If he can generate some public sympathy for his cause and make himself out to be the victim of a massive, racist legal system, this entire affair could actually wind up helping his career rather than hurting it.