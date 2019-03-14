March 14, 2019

ARTHUR CHRENKOFF: The Case For ‘Love Socialism.’ “Shall we tolerate this outrageous situation where some people monopolise the attention and attraction of the opposite sex (or the same sex – we, progressives, don’t judge) while the great majority fight for scraps? Surely, it is not just and it is not equitable that a small minority of those with an unearned privilege (the good looks) should lord it over the aesthetically poor masses.”

Related: Tinder’s Gini coefficient is 0.58, meaning “it has higher inequality than 95% [of] the world’s national economies.”