March 14, 2019

TYLER COWEN: The College Admissions Scandal Is About More Than Just Bribery: Most U.S. institutions of higher education don’t even try to live up to their egalitarian ideals. “First, these bribes only mattered because college itself has become too easy, with a few exceptions. If the bribes allowed for the admission of unqualified students, then those students would find it difficult to finish their degrees. Yet most top schools tolerate rampant grade inflation and gently shepherd their students toward graduation. That’s because they realize that today’s students (and their parents) are future donors (and potential complainers on social media). It is easier for professors and administrators not to rock the boat. What does that say about standards at these august institutions of higher learning?” Read the whole thing.