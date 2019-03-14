March 14, 2019

BEATS BRIBING YOUR WAY INTO A WORTHLESS COLLEGE DEGREE: How to Become a Skilled Tradesperson: The trades are hiring! The most important requirement? Wanting a career.

Plus: “The trades are not merely an alternative to college. A trade is equal to college. If you’re a Ph.D. and you’re at home on a Saturday night in July and your air conditioner quits, the smartest person around is somebody who can fix that air conditioner. The trades are one of the most noble career choices that any individual can make. Banks would not be built. Buildings to house machines, hospitals, and any other structure would not be built without the trades. It’s a career choice, not just a job.”

Related: The State of American Trade Schools.