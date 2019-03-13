March 13, 2019

HATE AT CHICAGO: A reader sends this picture of a Brett Kavanaugh photo vandalized at the University of Chicago Law School. This is likely to — and no doubt was intended to — make conservative law students who supported Kavanaugh feel marginalized. I understand that so far the law school administration has said nothing, though I suspect we’d see a very different reaction if someone had vandalized a photo of Barack Obama.

It would be sad, but expected, to see this sort of behavior at Berkeley. It’s sadder at Chicago where law students are — or at least until recently, were — thought to know better. Perhaps it’s not a student who’s responsible. I suppose we can hope.