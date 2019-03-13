March 13, 2019

OF COURSE THEY DO: Tlaib, Liberals Ignore Pelosi on Trump Impeachment. “Liberal firebrands plan to continue impeachment push, despite speaker’s concern about dividing the country.”

Old School Democrats: “The Republicans made a huge mistake impeaching Clinton.”

Young Turk Democratic Socialists: “And we’re going to repeat it!”

Pelosi and Schiff seem to be honestly (on the political scale) trying to prevent their party from doing something stupid and, worse, unpopular. But that doesn’t mean their rearguard action against the youngest and most radical members of their caucus will be successful.