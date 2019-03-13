PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 13, 2019

COLLEGES CONTINUE TO TRY TO INCREASE MINORITY STEM MAJORS: But they’re still refusing to put away their political correctness and do the most obvious thing to achieve that goal. Sometimes it is hard to take them seriously.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 10:01 am