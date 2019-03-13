March 13, 2019

THE LEFT’S WEAKNESS: “Deep, burning class rage.” Of the lower-upper-middle-class toward the upper-upper-middle-class, of course, which is the most heartfelt class rage there is. “I work in book publishing in New York, which definitely compounds this problem.”

Read the comments. My favorite: “‘Class rage’ but with an MFA. What you’re evoking with the phrase ‘class rage’ is pseudo Marxist, but in the end, this article is about counting the zeros in your peers’ bank accounts. You live with a lot of privilege. Try having some gratitude for that.”