March 13, 2019

I HOPE IT’S NICER THAN A COROLLA: Japan might get an awesome new Moon rover built by Toyota. This made me think of what a friend wrote me about the base-level rental Corolla her insurance company stuck her with after her sports car was wrecked: “It has new tech that beeps really loud when you don’t put on your seatbelt. Which is helpful because driving a Corolla one does start to lose the will to live.”

I mean, they’re good practical transportation, but when you’re used to a fancy sports car, well. . . .

UPDATE: When one of my colleagues got her car backed into, they gave her a Corolla and her husband called up the insurance company and demanded “a car suitable for a law professor.” They replaced the Corolla with a Dodge Charger hemi.